Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs a guest book before a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT/ 1000 British time) on Monday at his official residence, Jiji Press reported.

Abe is expected to announce on Monday a snap election for next month, sources have said, to take advantage of improved ratings and opposition disarray, despite criticism that he is creating a political vacuum amid worries over North Korea.