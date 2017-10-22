Japan PM Abe's ruling bloc on track for big election win - exit polls

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition was on track for a big win in Sunday’s election, media exit polls showed, potentially reenergising a push towards his cherished goal of revising the post-war, pacifist constitution.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso (L) attend an election campaign rally in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) coalition was set to win 311 seats, keeping its two-thirds “super majority” in the 465-member lower house, an exit poll by TBS television showed. Some other broadcasters had the ruling bloc slightly below the two-thirds mark.

A hefty win raises the likelihood that Abe, who took office in December 2012, will win a third three-year-term as LDP leader next September and go on to become Japan’s longest-serving premier. It also means his “Abenomics” growth strategy centred on the hyper-easy monetary policy will likely continue.