a month ago
Agreement in principle on EU-Japan trade deal within reach - Commission
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 11:14 AM / a month ago

Agreement in principle on EU-Japan trade deal within reach - Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Japan are close to reaching an agreement in principle on a free trade deal, the European Commission said on Monday.

"An agreement in principle between the EU and Japan is within reach," a spokesman for the Commission told a regular press briefing.

"We are hopeful, we are confident, we are not yet certain," he added.

A trade accord with the world's third-largest economy would be the European Union's biggest trade scalp to date. The EU has forecast trade between the two could increase by a third, boosting the EU economy by 0.8 percent and Japan's by 0.3 percent over the long term.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Elizabeth Miles

