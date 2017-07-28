FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe apologises to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister
Sections
Featured
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 10 days ago

Japan PM Abe apologises to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2017.Toru Hanai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday apologised to the nation over the resignation of Defence Minister Tomomi Inada, saying he bore full responsibility for appointing her to the post.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida would take additional charge of the defence portfolio.

Earlier, embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a plunge in public support for Abe.

(The story corrects first name in paragraph two to Fumio, not Fumiko.)

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

