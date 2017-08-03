FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM - Will soon hold '2 plus 2' meeting of defence, foreign ministers with U.S.
August 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 3 days ago

Japan PM - Will soon hold '2 plus 2' meeting of defence, foreign ministers with U.S.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2017.Kim Kyung-hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday Japan plans to soon hold a "two plus two" meeting of foreign and defence ministers with the United States to boost the alliance's deterrence in the face of North Korea's continued missile tests.

Abe made the comment in a news conference following a cabinet reshuffle, in which Taro Kono, who has strong ties with Washington, replaced Fumio Kishida as new foreign minister.

"North Korea's recent ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launches clearly showed that the threat posed by North Korea have grown markedly for both countries," Abe said.

"I believe strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance is more necessary now than any other time," he said.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Tom Hogue

