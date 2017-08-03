FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Abe vows to keep economic revival his top priority
August 3, 2017 / 9:34 AM / in 2 months

Japan Abe vows to keep economic revival his top priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday reviving the economy remains his newly-created administration’s top priority, stressing that he will continue to take steps to end deflation.

“The economy remains our top priority,” Abe told a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet, adding that newly appointed Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will oversee further structural reform efforts.

“We’ll seek to end deflation by accelerating a virtuous economic cycle,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

