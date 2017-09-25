FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan PM to dissolve parliament's lower house on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 7:11 AM / in 24 days

Japan PM to dissolve parliament's lower house on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a lower house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the start of the extraordinary session on Thursday, a senior lawmaker of the Liberal Democratic Party said, paving the way for a snap election for the lower house.

The extraordinary session of parliament is set to start on Thursday.

Abe told a meeting of ruling party executives of his plans on Monday, the lawmaker said.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.