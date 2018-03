Japan lodges protest after South Korea's Moon says 'comfort women' issue not settled

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan said on Thursday it had lodged a complaint with the South Korean government after President Moon Jae-in said Tokyo was in no position to declare the issue of wartime“comfort women” settled.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 29, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga described Moon’s comments as“extremely regrettable”. Suga, speaking at a regular briefing, also urged cooperation between South Korea and Japan to tackle North Korea.

Japan agreed to apologise to former comfort women and provided a 1 billion yen (6.82 million pounds) fund to help them under a 2015 deal between the two countries. South Korea later said it failed to meet victims’ needs and called for more steps.

Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes Japan’s 1910-45 occupation of the peninsula and the use of comfort women, Japan’s euphemism for women - many of them Korean - forced to work in its wartime brothels.