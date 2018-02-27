FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 27, 2018 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

Japan steel industry head wants to see Japan excluded from U.S. import curb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s steel industry wants the country to be excluded from any U.S. import curbs as steel from Japan poses no threat to the U.S. national security, the head of the steel federation said on Tuesday.

Japan’s steel industry said last week that the U.S. Commerce Department’s proposal to President Donald Trump to impose curbs on steel imports violated the principles of free trade, calling for Washington to make a careful and appropriate decision.

“Ideally, we want the U.S. to avoid imposing any import restrictions on steel,” Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Kosei Shindo told a news conference.

“But in the worst scenario under which U.S. takes actions to curb imports, we want Japan to be excluded as we only export products that are needed for the U.S. economy and are not easily made in the U.S., giving no threat to U.S. national security,” he said.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.