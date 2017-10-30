FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Japan's Abe agree to work together on North Korea before Asia visit
#World News
October 30, 2017 / 2:50 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump, Japan's Abe agree to work together on North Korea before Asia visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to work together on steps to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, ahead of the U.S. leader’s visit to Asia, the Japanese government said late on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In a 20-minute phone call, Trump and Abe discussed the schedule of the president’s coming visit, which includes a Nov. 5-7 stop in Japan, and agreed to remain in close contact over North Korea, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

Trump told Abe “he is looking forward to his visit to Japan, that Japan and America are 100 percent together and there is no room to doubt the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Nishimura said.

“They agreed to deepen their discussions on the North Korean situation and other matters” during Trump’s visit, he said.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Peter Graff

