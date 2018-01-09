FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Lewis weekly department store sales down 4.7 percent
#Business News
January 9, 2018 / 10:46 AM / 2 days ago

John Lewis weekly department store sales down 4.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Clothing is displayed inside the new John Lewis store in Westgate shopping centre in Oxford, Britain, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Total department store sales were 98.5 million pounds, down 4.7 percent on the same week last year.

“Sales at the beginning of the week were impacted by the New Year’s Day bank holiday falling on a Monday annualised against last year when the bank holiday fell on a Sunday,” it said.

Waitrose sales were distorted by the fall of New Year’s Eve which fell in the previous trading week last year.

Compiled by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
