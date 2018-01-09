John Lewis weekly department store sales down 4.7 percent

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis on Tuesday gave the following sales figures for the latest week compared with a year earlier.

Clothing is displayed inside the new John Lewis store in Westgate shopping centre in Oxford, Britain, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Total department store sales were 98.5 million pounds, down 4.7 percent on the same week last year.

“Sales at the beginning of the week were impacted by the New Year’s Day bank holiday falling on a Monday annualised against last year when the bank holiday fell on a Sunday,” it said.

Waitrose sales were distorted by the fall of New Year’s Eve which fell in the previous trading week last year.