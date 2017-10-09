K+S says acquisitions possible as part of new growth plan

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s K+S (SDFGn.DE) said acquisitions are conceivable as part of the minerals miner’s structural revamp to boost long-term growth.

K+S has no plans to publish a new EBITDA target for 2020, a spokesman said on Monday by email, after it abandoned a previous goal of around 1.6 billion euros in August.

The company earlier on Monday set a goal of reaching 3 billion euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 2030.