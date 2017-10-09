FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
K+S says acquisitions possible as part of new growth plan
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2017 / 9:11 AM / in 10 days

K+S says acquisitions possible as part of new growth plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s K+S (SDFGn.DE) said acquisitions are conceivable as part of the minerals miner’s structural revamp to boost long-term growth.

K+S has no plans to publish a new EBITDA target for 2020, a spokesman said on Monday by email, after it abandoned a previous goal of around 1.6 billion euros in August.

The company earlier on Monday set a goal of reaching 3 billion euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 2030.

Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.