FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Man killed in wildfire caused by Russian spacecraft launch in Kazakhstan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 15, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 2 months ago

Man killed in wildfire caused by Russian spacecraft launch in Kazakhstan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - One man has died from burns in a wildfire caused by a discarded part of the Russian booster rocket launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan's emergency situations committee said.

Another man, who along with the dead man had been collecting the rocket debris on the steppe in central Kazakhstan, has been hospitalised after also suffering burns, it said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the men.

An uncrewed Russian Progress cargo ship blasted off towards the International Space Station on Wednesday. During the launch, parts - or stages - of the booster rocket separate and fall, with some landing in Kazakhstan, where Baikonur itself is located.

Russia leases the launch facility from the Central Asian ex-Soviet republic.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.