KMG EP Jan-Sept profit jumps on higher crude price

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh upstream company KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production RDGZ.KZ posted a net profit of 168 billion tenge (385.80 million pounds) for the first nine months of 2017 on Monday, up from 76 billion tenge in same period of 2016.
Revenue for the same period rose 29 percent year-on-year to 666 billion tenge, largely as a result of a 24 percent increase in the price of Brent LCOc1, higher export sales and a switch to a new processing scheme, it said in a statement.
Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin