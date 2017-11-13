FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KMG EP Jan-Sept profit jumps on higher crude price
November 13, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

KMG EP Jan-Sept profit jumps on higher crude price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakh upstream company KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production RDGZ.KZ posted a ‍net profit of 168 billion tenge (385.80 million pounds) for the first nine months of 2017 on Monday, up from 76 billion tenge in same period of 2016​.

Revenue for the same period rose 29 percent year-on-year to 666 billion tenge, largely as a result of a 24 percent increase in the price of Brent LCOc1, higher export sales and a switch to a new processing scheme, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

