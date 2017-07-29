FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Kenyan police says man with machete attacked deputy president's home
#World News
July 29, 2017 / 6:49 PM / 8 days ago

Kenyan police says man with machete attacked deputy president's home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A man armed with machete was behind an attack on the home of Kenya's deputy president in the western town of Eldoret in which a guard was injured, police said on Saturday.

"In circumstances that are yet unclear, he hit an officer on duty ... with a machete and managed to enter a farm complex," Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said in a statement.

Local television stations reported earlier that gunmen were behind the attack on the home of William Ruto.

"Other officers were quickly mobilised and the intruder was forced to hide at a building that is still under construction next to the gate," Boinnet said. "The injured officer is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition. Specialist officers have been deployed to deal with the intruder."

Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by David Clarke

