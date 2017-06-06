FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Three killed in roadside blast in eastern Kenya - police
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 2 months ago

Three killed in roadside blast in eastern Kenya - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three people were killed in eastern Kenya when their vehicle ran over a homemade bomb on Tuesday, police said.

The incident, the latest in a string of attacks in the region, took place two months before Kenya holds elections. Most have been claimed by Somali Islamist insurgents.

"The three people, all Kenyan nationals died after their vehicle heading towards Liboi hit an IED (improvised explosive device)," Edward Mwamburi, North Eastern regional police commander, told Reuters.

Police had said earlier in May they were on alert for an increase in violence after al Shabaab fighters were detected moving into Kenya in small groups.

Reporting by Noor Ali in Isiolo and Humphrey Malalo in Nairobi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.