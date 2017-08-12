FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 2 days ago

Ex-UN chief Annan warns Kenyan leaders on rhetoric, actions

Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan talks to reporters as Myanmar government-appointed Chairman of the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, during his press conference, at a hotel in Yangon, Myanmar December 6, 2016.Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan told political leaders in Kenya on Saturday to be "careful with their rhetoric and actions" and urged opposition leader Raila Odinga to pursue any complaints over the vote in court.

The warning from Annan, who mediated during a post-election crisis a decade ago, came as the death toll from violence since Tuesday's vote rose to at least 24.

Odinga's coalition has rejected the results, claiming massive fraud, and said it will not go to court to challenge them.

Reporting by David Lewis; Editing by Ed Cropley

