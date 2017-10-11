FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya High Court rules minor candidate should be on ballot for poll re-run
October 11, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 8 days ago

Kenya High Court rules minor candidate should be on ballot for poll re-run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenyan presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot of the Thirdway Alliance party poses for a photo during an interview with Reuters in Nairobi, Kenya, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan election board should include Ekuru Aukot, who polled less than 1 percent in presidential elections in August, on the ballot in the event of a re-run, the High Court ruled on Wednesday.

“I find nothing to bar the petitioner from contesting the fresh election,” said Justice John Mativo.

His ruling means President Uhuru Kenyatta may still have a challenger on Oct. 26, when the re-run is scheduled. despite the withdrawal of top opposition candidate on Raila Odinga over allegations of bias.

reporting by Duncan Miriri; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by John Stonestreet

