Kenyan opposition protester dies from gunshot wound in Kisumu - medic
October 26, 2017 / 11:01 AM / in a day

Kenyan opposition protester dies from gunshot wound in Kisumu - medic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KISUMU, Kenya (Reuters) - One man was shot dead and three others injured during protests in the western city of Kisumu, as opposition supporters try to stop Thursday’s elections, a nurse at the main government hospital said.

“A young man, aged 17 or 18, was brought in heavily bleeding. We were giving him blood but he succumbed,” said Henry Omosa, head nurse for casualty unit.

The young man was one of four people admitted to the hospital on Thursday with gunshot wounds that occurred during clashes between police and protesters, he said.

reporting by Maggie Fick; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra

