Kenya court - opposition didn't show presidential campaign used state resources

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses Governors and Members of County Assembly at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya September 2, 2017. Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s chief justice said on Wednesday that the opposition did not provide sufficient evidence to show that President Uhuru Kenyatta broke the law by using state resources during his re-election campaign.

“In response to those allegations of ... use of public resources ... we are unable to deal with that in the absence of any evidence,” said Chief Justice David Maraga, as the court delivered a detailed ruling on last month’s annulled presidential elections.