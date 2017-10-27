FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plans to hold delayed Kenya vote postponed in some counties
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Plans to hold delayed Kenya vote postponed in some counties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election commission on Friday postponed plans to hold delayed elections in some constituencies in western Kenya where voting has not taken place yet, saying persistent insecurity made it too dangerous for staff.

Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the election commission, said the postponement would affect dozens of constituencies in Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Homa Bay counties. Voting was due to take place on Saturday after polls failed to open on Thursday due to protests by opposition supporters.

Writing by David Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.