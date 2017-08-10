FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Odinga says most election result forms are fake
August 10, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 3 days ago

Kenya's Odinga says most election result forms are fake

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, listens as his campaign team manager Musalia Mudavadi addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya August 10, 2017.Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Thursday most of more than 20,000 polling station result forms uploaded to the election commission's website were fake, doubling down on previous claims of "massive" fraud in Tuesday's presidential election.

Odinga told Reuters that most of the forms he considered fake had been filled out by agents working out of a Nairobi hotel. He provided no proof for his claim.

The official election results give President Uhuru Kenyatta a commanding lead with only a handful of polling stations still to report. International observers have given the election a broad thumbs up.

Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Ed Cropley and Gareth Jones

