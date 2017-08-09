FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 8:28 AM / in 2 months

Kenya's Odinga says election system hack caused 'massive' vote fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, address a news conference on the concluded presidential election in Nairobi, Kenya, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Wednesday hackers broke into Kenya’s election commission computer systems and database overnight, leading to “massive and extensive” vote fraud that nullified the published victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at a news conference, Odinga urged his supporters to remain calm, but added: “I don’t control the people”. His deputy Kalonzo Muyoka repeated the call for calm but said the opposition might call for unspecified “action” at a later date.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Alison Williams

