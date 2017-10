A Maasai tribeswoman votes during the Presidential election at a polling station in Olepolos primary school in Kisamis, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s election commission suffered a hacking attempt after this week’s vote but the system was not compromised, its chairman said on Thursday.

“Hacking was attempted but did not succeed,” commission chairman Wafula Chebukati told a news conference. He did not elaborate.