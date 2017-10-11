FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya parliament passes controversial election law amendment
October 11, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 8 days ago

Kenya parliament passes controversial election law amendment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan parliament passed an amendment on Wednesday to the country’s election laws, saying that if one candidate withdraws from a repeat presidential election, the other one would automatically win.

The amendment was heavily criticised by the opposition, whose legislators boycotted the vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga withdrew from a repeat presidential vote scheduled for Oct. 26 on Tuesday, citing concerns over fairness and transparency. The law must now be signed by the president.

reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Catherine Evans

