19 hours ago
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga calls on supporters not to go to work
August 13, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 19 hours ago

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga calls on supporters not to go to work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga urged supporters to stay away from work on Monday and accused the government of having planned to rig elections and murder his supporters.

Slideshow (3 Images)

"(The) Jubilee (party) have spilt the blood of innocent people. Tomorrow there is no work," Odinga told a crowd of around 4,000 cheering supporters in Kibera, Nairobi's biggest slum.

He was speaking after anger erupted in Kenya following President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election last week.

Editing by Susan Fenton

