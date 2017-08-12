Kenya opposition accuses police of killing 100

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's opposition accused the security forces on Saturday of killing more than 100 people, including children, in a crackdown on post-election unrest.

The party did not offer any proof, and Reuters has only been able to confirm 11 deaths nationwide.

Speaking at a news conference, James Orengo, a top member of the NASA opposition coalition, said police had provoked the violence. His colleague, Johnson Muthama, said NASA would not be cowed or relent under the pressure.