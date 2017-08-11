FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan opposition to accept results in election servers if given access
August 11, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 2 months

Kenyan opposition to accept results in election servers if given access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s opposition coalition has called on the election commission to give it, other candidates and observers access to its computer servers, saying it would accept the results of Tuesday’s election based on the figures recorded there.

“If they can open those servers, and we all look at it, we are prepared to accept the results of what is contained in those servers,” James Orengo, chief election agent for the NASA opposition coalition, told reporters.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has rejected provisional results announced so far, which put him well behind President Uhuru Kenyatta with nearly all the votes tallied.

Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey

