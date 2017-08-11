Kenyan opposition to accept results in election servers if given access

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s opposition coalition has called on the election commission to give it, other candidates and observers access to its computer servers, saying it would accept the results of Tuesday’s election based on the figures recorded there.

“If they can open those servers, and we all look at it, we are prepared to accept the results of what is contained in those servers,” James Orengo, chief election agent for the NASA opposition coalition, told reporters.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has rejected provisional results announced so far, which put him well behind President Uhuru Kenyatta with nearly all the votes tallied.