Timeline - Kenya's election

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyans go to the polls on Tuesday in a tense election pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta against long-time rival Raila Odinga. Following are significant events in Kenyan politics over the last decade:

* Dec. 27, 2007 - Odinga alleged vote-rigging after the election commission abruptly stops tallying and announces incumbent President Mwai Kibaki has won. Protests and ethnic violence kill around 1,200 people and displaces 600,000.

* Feb. 28, 2008 - Power sharing government formed. Mwai Kibaki remains president and Raila Odinga is prime minister.

* Aug. 27, 2010 - New constitution devolves power and money to 47 newly created counties, spreading opportunities for political patronage and removing the winner-takes-all trigger for violence in the next presidential election.

* April 9, 2013 - Uhuru Kenyatta sworn in as the fourth president after a bitter contest against Odinga, who challenged the outcome after the widespread failure of electronic voting equipment. Results upheld at the Supreme Court.

* Dec. 5, 2014 - The International Criminal Court (ICC) drops charges of crimes against humanity against Kenyatta. The case against Kenyatta's deputy William Ruto collapses in April.

* Oct. 5, 2016 - All 10 members of the electoral commission resign after a deal reached by the government and the opposition, following the months of violent protests led by Odinga against the commission.

* July 31, 2017 – Chris Msando, the senior manager of information technology systems at the election commission, is found tortured and murdered, raising fears about the credibility of the vote.

* Aug. 8, 2017 - Polls open for 19 million registered voters to pick their president, parliament and regional authorities.