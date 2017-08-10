U.S. urges any Kenyan candidates disputing results to avoid violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday urged any candidates in Kenya's election challenging the results to do so without violence.

"If candidates dispute results, it is important that they do so in accordance with the constitution and rule of law and not through threats or acts of violence," the State Department said in a statement, urging candidates to "peacefully and patiently" await official results.

Celebrations broke out in pockets of Kenya on Thursday after the opposition said Raila Odinga should be declared winner of the presidential vote, a claim rejected as "ridiculous" by an election commission official.