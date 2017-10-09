Hundreds of protesters march to Kenyan election board HQ

A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) holds up a banner during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Men in plain clothes fired shots in the air as hundreds of opposition supporters marched through the Kenya’s capital to its election board headquarters on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

The demonstrators were demanding reforms ahead of a presidential election scheduled for Oct. 26.

Senator James Orengo from the opposition alliance said they also wanted to warn ruling party lawmakers not to pass a proposed amendment to the election laws that would limit circumstances in which the Supreme Court could nullify an election.