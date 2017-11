NAIROBI, (Reuters) - Kenyan police fired teargas on Tuesday to try to control a crowd of thousands of people trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

People barge into the stadium grounds ahead of the inauguration ceremony to swear in Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

In a separate part of the capital city, where opposition leader Raila Odinga had planned to hold a rival meeting, police sealed off the area and lobbed teargas at opposition supporters trying to gather there.