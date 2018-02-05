Two Kenya TV channels shut by government resume partial broadcasting

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two Kenyan television channels shut down by the government over their coverage of the opposition resumed partial broadcasting on Monday although a third channel remained off the air.

NTV resumed broadcasting on pay-to-view channels, it announced on its Twitter feed, and KTN News resumed on free-to-air terrestrial channels. Citizen television, which was also shut down last week, remained off-air.

The three had been shut down after trying to live stream an event held by opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, where he symbolically inaugurated himself as president.