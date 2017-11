WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish copper producer KGHM (KGH.WA) is considering taking a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) worth 900 million zlotys (187.39 million pounds) to invest in making production more effective, the company said on Tuesday evening.

FILE PHOTO - A silver bar is pictured at the KGHM copper and precious metals smelter processing plant in Glogow May 10, 2013. EUTERS/Peter Andrews

The loan agreement could be signed for 12 years in Polish zloty, U.S. dollar or euro, KGHM said on Wednesday.