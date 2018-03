WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish copper producer KGHM (KGH.WA) said on Saturday it had dismissed its Chief Executive Officer Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki and his deputy Michal Jezioro.

FILE PHOTO - Former state-run copper producer KGHM chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki (L) and vice-president of the board Piotr Walczak speak during news conference at the Rudna copper mine in Polkowice, Poland, November 30, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

The state-run firm said in a published statement that it named Rafal Pawelczak interim CEO and Stefan Swiatkowski as his deputy. It did not provide further detail.