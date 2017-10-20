Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Friday it had found a new case of data fabrication, at a subsidiary that cuts and processes steel plate.

An aerial view shows Kobe Steel's Kobe Works steel plant in Kobe, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo May 25, 2013. Picture taken May 25, 2013. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN.

The company also said it had found a case of employees not reporting data falsification to a company investigation in its aluminium and copper businesses.

Kobe Steel said it planned to set up a panel of outsiders to look into its problems, in addition to its existing in-house panel.