Kobe Steel finds more malfeasance, to overhaul board

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd said on Tuesday that an external investigation into a data-cheating scandal had found a new case of inappropriate corporate behaviour.

FILE PHOTO: The Kobe Steel (Kobelco) headquarters building is seen in Kobe, western Japan October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Announcing the results of the four-month long investigation, the company said it would overhaul its board to ensure a third of its members were external directors. It is due to hold a news conference at 1530 JST (0630 GMT), and media reports have said Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Kawasaki will step down.

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker, which supplies manufacturers of cars, planes and trains across the world, said in October that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications.