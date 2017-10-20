FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kobe Steel data fabrication continued after misconduct discovered - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 4:34 AM / 5 days ago

Kobe Steel data fabrication continued after misconduct discovered - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Data fabrication at Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) continued at its aluminium and steel unit after an internal investigation discovered the misconduct, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Japan’s No.3 steelmaker will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon to announce details of its misconduct, Nikkei said, without citing sources.

A Kobe Steel spokesman said the company is checking on the Nikkei report and that the company may hold a news conference later on Friday.

On Thursday, several Japanese automakers announced there are no safety problems with aluminium parts from Kobe Steel.

Checks are continuing at hundreds of companies involved in complex supply chains spanning the globe.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.