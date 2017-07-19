FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elevator maker Kone second-quarter profit falls more than expected
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 9:54 AM / 19 days ago

Elevator maker Kone second-quarter profit falls more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone (KNEBV.HE) said on Wednesday second quarter profits fell more than expected amid weak demand in China, the world's biggest elevator market.

Kone's operating profit in the second quarter of the year fell 6 percent from a year earlier to 326 million euros (288.65 million pounds), missing analysts' average expectation of 333 million euros.

"Higher raw material prices, price pressure witnessed in our Chinese new equipment business and increased R&D and IT spend burdened our operating income in the second quarter," Chief Executive Officer Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement.

Shares in the company fell 3.6 percent to 43.85 euros each by 0945 GMT.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

