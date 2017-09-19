KPMG international chairman apologises for South Africa failings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - KPMG International’s chairman apologised for the auditing firm’s failings in South Africa where it is losing clients amid a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

“I sincerely apologise for what went wrong in KPMG South Africa. This is not who we are,” said John Veihmeyer.

The auditor cleared out its South African leadership on Friday after it found that work it did for firms owned by the Gupta family “fell considerably short” of its standards. It found no evidence of crimes or corruption, however.

The Guptas, accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts, have denied any wrongdoing, as has Zuma.