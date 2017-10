The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament plans to question auditing firm KPMG over its “unexplained withdrawal” of a report for the tax service, the chairman of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) said on Monday.

“Scopa intends to call KPMG to clarify its conduct and to justify why it should continue doing business with the state,” chairman Themba Godi said in a statement.