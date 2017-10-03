FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's audit regulator says KPMG to cooperate with probe
October 3, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 16 days ago

South Africa's audit regulator says KPMG to cooperate with probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The offices of auditors KMPG are seen in Cape Town, South Africa, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Global auditor KPMG [KPMG.UL] has given its commitment to cooperate with a South African investigation into work done for business friends of President Jacob Zuma, the nation’s audit regulator’s chief executive told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“In the beginning we did not always receive the information that we required. It was important that the process isn’t delayed,” Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors Chief Executive Bernard Agulhas told parliament’s finance committee, adding that KPMG has since committed to cooperate with the probe.

Zuma and his friends, the Gupta family, have denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

