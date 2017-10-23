FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Rainbow Minerals fires KPMG as auditor
#Business News
October 23, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in 2 days

African Rainbow Minerals fires KPMG as auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARIJ.J) dropped KPMG as its auditor on Monday, joining a host of other local companies breaking ties with the firm caught up in an influence-peddling scandal.

FILE PHOTO: The offices of auditors KMPG are seen in Cape Town, South Africa, September 19, 2017. Picture taken September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

KPMG has been losing clients after its own investigation last month found flaws in work it did for the tax collection agency and the Gupta family, wealthy businessmen accused of using their friendship with President Jacob Zuma to win government contracts.

The Guptas and Zuma deny wrongdoing and say they are victims of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
