Kuwait's emir leaves hospital after successful medical tests - agency
November 23, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 2 days ago

Kuwait's emir leaves hospital after successful medical tests - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after successful medical tests, state news agency (KUNA) reported, one day after he was admitted following a cold.

FILE PHOTO - Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The agency cited Emiri Court Affairs Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as saying that the 88-year-old ruler of the Gulf Arab state, which is allied with the West, left hospital after “successfully completing regular medical tests”.

Reporting by Dahmlia Nehme; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
