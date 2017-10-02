FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgyzstan in talks on hosting second Russian military base - PM to agency
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 8:24 AM / in 17 days

Kyrgyzstan in talks on hosting second Russian military base - PM to agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan is in talks with Moscow about hosting a second Russian military base, Russian news agency RIA quoted Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sapar Isakov as saying on Monday.

During a visit last week to Moscow, Isakov suggested situating the base in the southern part of the Central Asian country close to its border with Tajikistan - where Russia also has a similar facility.

“There is no final decision from either of the sides,” RIA quoted him as saying in an interview. “Negotiations continue on this matter.”

Close ally Kyrgyzstan already hosts a Russian airbase located near its capital, Bishkek.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.