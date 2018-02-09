FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Ladbrokes Coral reports 4 percent rise in full year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral (LCL.L) reported a 4 percent rise in full year net revenue on Friday helped by strong growth in its European retail and digital business.

    The group, created by the merger of Ladbrokes and Gala Coral, declared a second interim dividend of 4 pence per share and said it does not intend to declare a final dividend for 2017.

    European retail net revenue grew 40 percent and accounted for 61 percent of total revenue, the company said in a statement.

    Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

