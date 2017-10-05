FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Powerful U.S. gun lobby calls for more regulation after Vegas shooting
#World News
October 5, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 13 days ago

Powerful U.S. gun lobby calls for more regulation after Vegas shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign of the National Rifle Association (NRA) is seen in front of their headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S. on March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association said on Thursday devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic ones need tougher regulation, and it called on regulators to determine whether the bump-stock devices comply with federal law.

“The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the powerful gun lobby group said in a statement.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” it said.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

