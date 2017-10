A bump fire stock that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration will be looking into whether to ban “bump stocks,” devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to behave like full automatic weapons, after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

We’ll be looking into that over the next short period of time,” Trump told reporters when asked if bump stocks should be banned.