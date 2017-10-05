White House welcomes efforts to study gun 'bump stock' devices

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it welcomed efforts by both political parties to address the use of “bump stock” gun accessories, which enable rifles to be turned into rapid-fire weapons, following the Las Vegas mass shooting.

“We know that members of both parties and multiple organizations are planning to take a look at bump stocks and related devices,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

“We certainly welcome that and would like to be part of that conversation,” Sanders said.