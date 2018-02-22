FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 22, 2018 / 10:20 AM / 2 days ago

Latvia's ABLV says customers pledged to keep millions on long term deposit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - More than 1,000 customers at Latvian bank ABLV have pledged to keep 420 million euros (371.71 million pounds) in long term deposits of between 6 months and one year, a spokesman for the bank said on Thursday, outlining one pillar of a plan to stabilise the lender.

He confirmed that those depositors’ commitment would hold should a moratorium restricting payments and withdrawals at the bank be lifted. That sum comes on top of other long term deposits held at the lender.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.